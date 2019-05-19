A day of farm and ranch tours followed by a panel discussion are all part of a Land, Livestock and Life bus tour event on June 29 in Wall.
The day starts with a bus tour, leaving Wall and making four stops before ending back at the Wall Mall for a social, dinner and speaker panel.
Stops on the bus tour include the South Dakota State University West River Plot Farm, Maude Hog and Cattle, Eisenbraun Farm and Wall Meat Processing.
"Each of the tour stops provide a look at diverse operations within a few miles of each other," said Lowell Mesman, South Dakota Farm Bureau West River regional manager and YF&R coordinator.
Following the tours, SDFB President Scott VanderWal will moderate a panel discussion on topics "that are of interest to producers in West River."
Grazing allotments, public and private land grazing, and conservation easements will be the subject of a panel discussion that will be held following the social and dinner that evening.
Cost is $30 per person to participate in the entire day's activities. For a complete schedule, and to register, visit www.sdfbf.org. Registration closes Monday, June 24 at 12 p.m. central time.
To take in just the meal and panel discussion, cost is $10. Please reply by Monday, June 24 at 12 p.m. central time to 605-353-8050.
South Dakota Farm Bureau and the SDFB Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee host the event. The Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee will also offer farm and ranch tours on the eastern side of the state at a later date.
More information, visit www.sdfbf.org.