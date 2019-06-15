{{featured_button_text}}

WALL | A day of farm and ranch tours followed by a panel discussion are all part of a Land, Livestock and Life bus tour event on June 29, 2019, centered at Wall. The South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) and the SDFB Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) Committee are hosting the event.

The day begins with a bus tour leaving from Wall, making four stops on the tour, ending back at Wall for a social, dinner and speaker panel. Stops on the bus tour include: the SDSU West River Plot Farm, Maude Hog and Cattle, Eisenbraun Farm and Wall Meat Processing.

Cost is $30 per person. For a complete schedule, and to register, visit sdfbf.org. Registration closes at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

