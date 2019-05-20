Homes in the 3100 block of West St. Louis Street in Rapid City have been evacuated after police say a land mine was reported.
The Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Fire Department posted on social media that the land mine was reportedly found with other military memorabilia.
You have free articles remaining.
Homes near the area where it was found have been evacuated until the Ellsworth Air Force Base 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team can investigate, according to the police.
Police ask the public to avoid the area for now.