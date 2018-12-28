Scott Landguth, executive director of the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority, was one of 13 people nationwide selected for the Air Force Civic Leader program earlier this month.
Air Force Civic Leaders are unpaid advisers, key communicators and advocates for Air Force issues. They provide ideas and feedback to the secretary of the Air Force, Air Force chief of staff and Air Force senior leaders about how missions can best be accomplished in their respective areas, and about public attitudes toward the Air Force and Air Force activities in their regions.
“Scott is an asset to our community and has served as an exceptional advocate for our Airmen and families in his role with the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority,” Col. John Edwards, commander of the 28th Bomb Wing and Ellsworth Air Force Base, said in a news release.
Landguth will serve for four years with the option to extend if mutually beneficial. He was the only nominee from South Dakota.