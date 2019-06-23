Three plaintiffs have settled for a combined total of $241,000 after suing the federal government for a 2013 prescribed burn that became a wildfire in northwestern South Dakota.
Additional plaintiffs represented by other lawyers in the same case are still awaiting an outcome.
The three settlement agreements that were filed Wednesday came after a multi-day mediation session in Rapid City. The agreements say the government will pay $90,000 to Vincent and Susan Gunn, $81,000 to Duane Meink and $70,000 to the Darci D. Feifer Limited Partnership, of which David and Lori Bossman are general partners.
Meink said by phone that he is glad to have the matter resolved.
“I thought we should’ve gotten a little more, but it wasn’t that bad,” Meink said. “I’m not really complaining.”
The prescribed burn was lit April 3, 2013, by U.S. Forest Service employees in Pasture 3B on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands in the Lemmon area, near the border of South Dakota and North Dakota.
The burn was intended to cover 210 acres of federally owned land, according to a later Forest Service report. Federal land managers use prescribed burns for a variety of purposes, including the control of grass and weed species and the elimination of dry or dead vegetation that could fuel wildfires.
Wind blew the prescribed burn beyond its intended area, and it became a wildfire that burned for several days. It destroyed pasture grass that ranchers depended on for their cattle, along with other items including crops and fences. The fire got the name “Pautre” by accident when somebody flubbed the spelling of “Pasture," apparently in reference to Pasture 3B where the prescribed burn was lit.
Although reports of the wildfire’s acreage varied, court documents say it burned 3,519 acres of federally owned land and 7,160 acres of privately owned land before it was brought under control, for a total of 10,679 acres, which is equivalent to nearly 17 square miles.
Affected landowners filed more than $50 million worth of administrative claims that were denied by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Forest Service. Landowners then filed multiple lawsuits in 2015, which were eventually consolidated into one case.
The lawsuits alleged that the Forest Service erred in its preparation and execution of the prescribed burn, including a failure to heed vital weather information. But the government is not admitting any liability or fault as part of the three recently filed settlement agreements.
The three plaintiffs who accepted settlements this week were represented by attorney Terry Hofer, of the Rapid City office of the Bangs McCullen Law Firm.
The litigation remains pending for additional plaintiffs who are represented by lawyers including Alan Saltman, of the Smith Currie firm in Washington, D.C., and Jeff Collins, of Lynn, Jackson, Shultz & Lebrun in Rapid City. Those plaintiffs include multiple individuals, a trust and a cooperative grazing association.
Saltman said by phone this week that he is representing seven plaintiffs who did not take part in the recent mediation session but expect to participate in mediation within a month or two. Collins declined to comment.