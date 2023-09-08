The Monument, in coordination with the Secret Service and the South Dakota GOP, will be making temporary drive lane and parking adjustments on the west side of the campus for events occurring on Friday, Sept. 8.

The drive lane located off of Mount Rushmore Road will be closed immediately in front of the venue. Guests entering the property from Mount Rushmore Road will be required to enter into parking lot A2. To exit the property, guests will proceed to lot B1 and immediately exit into the drive lane in front of Entrance B.

At 4:30 p.m., the west side drive lane and parking lots will be closed to all vehicular traffic until the conclusion of the SD GOP Monumental Leaders Rally.

Parking lots located on the east side of the campus will remain open the entirety of the day, with no adjustments necessary.

With the temporary changes, guests will need to allow additional time for parking and security screenings. Carpooling is strongly encouraged.

“We know these changes will be an inconvenience for some,” said Monument Executive Director Craig Baltzer. “However, it is a necessary security measure.”