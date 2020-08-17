Larry the Cable Guy, Kansas to postpone shows in Deadwood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Larry the Cable Guy and Kansas will no longer appear in Deadwood Sept. 4 and Oct. 4, respectively.

According to a press release from Deadwood Mountain Grand, which was supposed to host both the comedian and the band, postponed their shows due to COVID-19 concerns.

Shows will continue in 2021.

Larry the Cable Guy will perform May 14 and Kansas will play Sept. 26.

Tickets purchased may be used for the new dates, or refunds are available through the ticket outlet where it was purchased. For tickets purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Spotlight Store, call 605-559-1188 for details.

