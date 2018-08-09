An accident Wednesday evening near Black Hawk resulted in the fourth traffic death associated with this year's Sturgis motorcycle rally, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Just like the previous three deaths, Wednesday's resulted from a motorcyclist failing to negotiate a curve in a road.
The Highway Patrol said Wednesday's accident happened at 6:24 p.m. on Sturgis Road, one mile west of Black Hawk. The motorcycle was westbound and approaching the intersection with Kimberly Drive when the male driver failed to negotiate a curve.
The motorcycle went off the roadway into the north ditch and down an embankment through a fence.
The driver, 39, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
The Sturgis motorcycle rally began Aug. 3 and continues through Sunday. Beyond the four traffic deaths in western South Dakota during the rally, there have been at least five additional rally-related traffic deaths that occurred either just prior to the official start of the rally, or in eastern South Dakota or other states.