Launch of website to access court records from any computer is delayed

The launch of a website that will let South Dakotans view public court records from any computer has been delayed for more than a year due to privacy concerns.

The website originally planned to launch in late 2019 or early 2020 and would have allowed the public to view unsealed court documents for 10 cents per page from any computer at any time of the day. It's now estimated to go online in the summer of 2021, said Greg Sattizahn, administrator of the South Dakota Unified Judicial System (UJS).

In the meantime, people who need or want to view and print state court records will only be able to access them on the computers at state courthouse that are typically open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Federal court records can be viewed for a fee at any time through pacer.gov.

Sattizahn said the website launch is delayed because UJS is still trying to find a service that will redact sensitive information in otherwise public documents.

"We do not have a vendor that is able to deliver the required redaction solution that has been proven to work on a statewide level," he said.