Ward Two Alderman Steve Laurenti announced Thursday that he will not seek a fifth term to the Rapid City Council.
"It has been a great pleasure and honor serving the citizens of my ward and Rapid City these past eight years," Laurenti said in a press release. "It has been a very memorable and rewarding experience."
Earlier this year, city council President Jason Salamun said he would not seek re-election to his seat.
The city's municipal election will be held June 4 with one position in each of the city's five wards and mayor up for election.