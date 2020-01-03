Law enforcement asks for public's help in Friday Pine Ridge homicide
Law enforcement is asking for the public's help after a homicide in Pine Ridge on Friday.

Someone was killed early in the morning at a home south of the Pizza Hut in Pine Ridge, according to a Facebook post by the Oglala Sioux Department of Public Safety.

"This is a isolated incident and there is no threat to the community," the post says.

The homicide is being investigated by OST-DPS, the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The agencies are asking the public to call 605-867-5111 if they have any information on a vehicle and four people.

The vehicle is a dark, late-model, double-cab pickup. The people are Benjamin Lyndon Bacon-Wilson, Alvin Gene Lebeau, Michael Jonathan Lebeau, Sr., and Stan Lee Garnier, Jr.

OST-shooting suspects

The post does not say if the people are considered suspects or witnesses, and it does not identify the victim.

