Law enforcement asks for public's help in Friday Pine Ridge homicide

Law enforcement is asking for the public's help after a homicide in Pine Ridge on Friday.

Someone was killed early in the morning at a home south of the Pizza Hut in Pine Ridge, according to a Facebook post by the Oglala Sioux Department of Public Safety.

"This is a isolated incident and there is no threat to the community," the post says.

The homicide is being investigated by OST-DPS, the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The agencies are asking the public to call 605-867-5111 if they have any information on a vehicle and four people.

The vehicle is a dark, late-model, double-cab pickup. The people are Benjamin Lyndon Bacon-Wilson, Alvin Gene Lebeau, Michael Jonathan Lebeau, Sr., and Stan Lee Garnier, Jr.

The post does not say if the people are considered suspects or witnesses, and it does not identify the victim.

