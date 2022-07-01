Law enforcement clears Western Dakota Tech after bomb threat

Western Dakota Tech was put on secure status for about an hour and a half during an investigation of a bomb threat Friday morning.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson with the Rapid City Police Department, said RCPD, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol were on the scene. He said the incident is not isolated and other high level education institutions in South Dakota received a similar threat.

Medina said he did not have a list of the other institutions, but that Western Dakota Tech was the only institution in Rapid City with a threat.

He said a threat was called in to the dispatch center around 9 a.m.

Western Dakota Tech President Dr. Ann Bolman said the campus was put into secure status as soon as information came in.

"Fortunately for us, we don't have very many students on campus during the summer," she said.

Students, faculty and staff were made aware of the threat in person and electronically. The campus was released from secure status at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday.

"We worked with staff and faculty here at Western Dakota Tech, they have their own security protocols and things they do with an emergency. We actually have a law enforcement liaison from the police department assigned to Western Dakota Tech for these types of situations," Medina said. "Communication was great. We immediately got the campus into secure status, looking out for the safety of the students that are still here on campus."

Medina said an explosives K-9 with the Highway Patrol helped methodically check each and every room on campus.

"We're very thankful for those high-level working relationships we have with other law enforcement agencies," Medina said. "That's how we were able to get through this building so quick and just make sure that we did our due diligence and made sure that the area was safe for students and staff."

Siandhara Bonnet contributed to this report.

