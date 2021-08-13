Law enforcement holds final press conference as rally winds down

The 81st Sturgis motorcycle rally is winding down and with it come the final law enforcement briefing of the 10-day event on Friday.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, Sturgis police officers had responded to 24 vehicle accidents, including three resulting in injuries, 26 calls for fights, disturbances and assaults, three thefts or burglaries, 20 reports of an unwanted or intoxicated person and 16 domestic disturbances.

Police issued a total of 91 non-traffic citations, 135 traffic citations and 73 parking citations and transported 83 people to jail

Police Chief Geody VanDewater said traffic enforcement for many of his officers took a back seat to enforcing the new open-container ordinance. Officers issued 1,450 verbal warnings this year.

“Overall, it’s been a good year,” he said.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said calls for service continued to be higher than the previous year, 569-478, but tickets written by deputies were down 114-102.

“Generally, we’ve been out on other calls, so we haven’t done much traffic,” Merwin said.

“We do traffic in between calls to the campgrounds and for the public.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}