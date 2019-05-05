Local law enforcement received an award for making sure no one was injured during a January standoff with a man who allegedly fired multiple gunshots while suicidal and high.
The Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office received the award Friday in Sioux Falls from the South Dakota Mental Health Counselors Association, the departments said in a news release.
"This incident is just one dramatic example of the everyday efforts law enforcement is making to improve the lives of the citizens they serve," Duane Kavanaugh, president of the association, was quoted as saying.
Jordan Wounded Face was reported to police in the morning of Jan. 1 for making loud noises, throwing things around and "dusting," a slang term for getting high off inhalants, according to a probable cause affidavit.
After a police officer identified herself and asked to speak with Wounded Face, he fired shots, the affidavit says. The Pennington County Special Response Team responded, locked down the 1200 block of Racine Street and evacuated neighboring homes.
The SRT "quickly arrived, secured the area and started communicating with the man. Over the next four hours the man fired more than 20 rounds in all directions. The officers patiently waited and finally used tear gas to get the suspect to drop the weapon and turn himself in without injury," the news release says.
"We're going to work on getting this individual the help he clearly needs," Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick said after Wounded Face was arrested.
During two interviews, Wounded Face said he was depressed and hoped to die via "suicide by cop," the affidavit says. Wounded Face said he was high after using alcohol and dust-off, a brand of compressed air used for cleaning.
He allegedly admitted to shooting an SRT vehicle and knowing that his bullets could have hit the businesses across the street from him. He said he knew police were at his home but wasn't aware of the officer trying to get in touch with him and didn't try to shoot at her.
Wounded Face is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder for planning to kill law enforcement officers. He's charged in the alternative with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of firing at a vehicle. If Wounded Face is convicted of an attempted murder charge, he can't be found guilty of the alternative count and vice versa.
He's also facing another aggravated assault on an officer charge and seven charges of firing at an occupied structure. Wounded Face is accused of firing at Subway six times and at the Regional Health Urgent Care once.
The maximum punishment for each attempted murder and assault charge is 25 years in prison. The other felonies have a maximum 15-year sentence.
Wounded Face is also charged with nine misdemeanors, each punishable by up to one year in jail: seven counts of recklessly firing a weapon, possessing a loaded firearm while intoxicated and drug ingestion.