Law enforcement in search of missing inmate

A 38-year-old man left the Rapid City Community Work Center to go to his work and didn't return Thursday, the Department of Correction announced Friday morning.

Jerald Brown is about 5-foot-9-inches and weighs about 180 pounds. He was being held at the minimum-security state prison in Rapid City.

According to the press release, Brown is serving multiple sentences from Pennington County for the possession of a controlled substance.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment is classified as second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

