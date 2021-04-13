 Skip to main content
Law enforcement looking for missing Rapid City boys
Xavier Wangen (left) and Takoda Lynch

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding two missing Rapid City boys.

Xavier Wangen and Takoda Lynch "left school unaccompanied and we have reason to be concerned about their wellbeing," the office said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

Wangen and Lynch, both 12, left Southwest Middle School at 12:35 p.m.

Wangen is white, weighs 110 pounds and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He has blue eyes, short brown hair and was last seen wearing blue shoes and a black hoodie with the number 23 written in white on the back.

Lynch is Native American, weighs 110 pounds and is 5 feet, one inch tall. He has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen in a black hoodie, black pants and black-and-white shoes. ​

Anyone with information about the boys or where they can be found should contact the sheriff's office at (605) 394-2151.

