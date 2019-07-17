Law enforcement is looking for a missing Rapid City woman who may be with an abusive man, according to a South Dakota Missing Endangered Advisory.
Ester Wolfe, 21, was reported missing Sunday after missing a family event that she was expected to attend and not returning home after work on Saturday. She was last seen leaving work after a visit from Jesse Sierra, who she used to date. She may be with Sierra who has a history of reported domestic assault.
Wolfe is Native American with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet, three inches and 130 pounds. Sierra, 33, is Native American with black hair and brown eyes. He is six feet, two inches and 185 pounds. They may be in a dark blue Chevrolet Avalanche with temporary paper tags and no license plate.
Anyone who sees Wolfe, Sierra or the vehicle should call 605-394-4131 and not try to approach them.