Law enforcement raids Bandido clubhouse in Rapid City

A significant law enforcement presence could be seen Thursday morning at the Bandido Motorcycle Club's clubhouse in the 1300 block of Creek Drive in Rapid City.

South Dakota Highway Patrol and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation were at the scene. A DCI agent told the Journal the interaction began before 8 a.m. The last officers were seen leaving at 11:45 a.m.

A spokesperson with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety told the Journal he was unable to comment on the situation at the clubhouse and referred all questions to DCI. The Journal contacted DCI, but the agency has not return requests for comment.

The Journal witnessed law enforcement speaking with three individuals across the street from the clubhouse. None of those three individuals were arrested. After law enforcement left, the Journal witnessed a man re-entering the clubhouse property. He declined to be interviewed.

According to the Bandido's national website, the club was born in March 1966 and has 1,100 members in North, Central and South American countries.

Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com

