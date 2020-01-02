Law enforcement saves man prepared to jump from I-90 overpass

Law enforcement saved a man who was threatening to jump Thursday morning from an overpass on Interstate 90 east of Rapid City.

Someone called 911 around 11:30 a.m. to report a man on the Elk Vale Road overpass, said Gunnar Grass, an officer with the Box Elder Police Department.

The overpass has a sidewalk and a chain-link fence that curves toward the bridge and away from the highway to prevent people from jumping off, Grass said. But the man had shimmied his way onto the outside of the fence by walking along a five-inch ledge while grabbing onto the fence with his hands.

The 42-year-old man appeared to be having a mental health crisis and was saying he was going to jump onto the interstate, Grass said.

The Box Elder and Rapid City police and fire departments, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Highway Patrol worked to shut down eastbound traffic on the interstate and save the man.