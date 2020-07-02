Law enforcement says it's ready for Trump visit

Law enforcement says it's prepared to keep the president and public safe on July 3 despite large crowds and challenging geography in Keystone and at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
Mount Rushmore has “a challenge of the geography, it’s surrounded by forest” and is only accessible by car via one road, said Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.
“Keystone has some challenges in terms of just geography — it's small and there’s limited parking,” Thom said of the small town where protesters plan to gather and ticket holders will drive through to reach the national monument.
About 7,500 spectators are set to celebrate Independence Day at Mount Rushmore with fireworks and speeches from President Donald Trump, the Secretary of the Interior and Gov. Kristi Noem. Hundreds of others are expected to attend watch parties in Rapid City, protest in Keystone, or seek out a good view of the fireworks from vistas across the Black Hills.
Thom said his office has been in contact with multiple law enforcement groups — including the Secret Service — and said local, state and national agencies are ready to help direct traffic, keep protesters safe, and respond to scenarios involving people trying to hurt Trump, other officials or the public.
He said law enforcement has plans in case people try to sneak into the memorial through the 1.2-million acre Black Hills National Forest that borders the monument or barge through the ticket checkpoints along Highway 244.
“We’ve accommodated and prepared” for these situations but can’t share the specific security tactics, Thom said.
Presidential security is handled by the Secret Service, but the FBI has been in contact with the agency in case it needs any help, said FBI spokesman Kevin Smith.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety did not answer any security, traffic or public safety questions from the Journal.
“The department does not publicly discuss security procedures,” spokesman Tony Mangan said.
Keystone, Mount Rushmore
South Dakota Highway 244 and the Mount Rushmore National Memorial will be closed to all traffic between Horsethief Lake and Iron Mountain Road/Highway 16A starting at 12:01 a.m Friday, according to a news release from the memorial.
The checkpoints at the lake and scenic highway were chosen because there's room for cars to turn around when Highway 244 is closed to the public or non-ticket holders, Thom said. He said the checkpoints will be mostly staffed by deputies and state troopers.
The road and memorial will reopen — but only for ticket holders — at 1:30 p.m, according to the event page on Travel South Dakota’s website.
“Congestion is to be expected before and after the event,” the website says. “Be prepared for long delays during security screening and in entering and exiting the park.”
The website also recommends guests print or download their tickets because cell phone reception will be limited at the checkpoints and memorial.
Ticket holders will go through security screenings once they arrive at the event, said Thom and Katlyn Richter, director of Travel South Dakota. They did not respond when asked if the security includes body and bag scans.
Vehicles will be searched for prohibited items, which include guns, other weapons, alcohol and drones, according to the Travel South Dakota website.
Programming will begin at 4 p.m. and the checkpoints will be closed at 6 p.m. Guests who don’t make it through by then will be turned away. Fireworks will launch around 9:30 p.m. and the event ends around 10 p.m.
The memorial will reopen to the public at 5 a.m. on Saturday.
Thom said he plans to join his deputies in providing security at Mount Rushmore. Other deputies will be stationed in Keystone controlling traffic and providing public safety for a planned anti-Trump protest and any counter-protests.
“If people want to protest peacefully and get out their message, we support that,” the sheriff said.
Thom said people are allowed to protest on sidewalks and other public spaces but will be arrested if they block traffic or damage any property.
Laura Ten Fingers, an 18-year-old from Oglala, said she helped plan the protest with six other Lakota teenage girls from the Pine Ridge Reservation.
She said the protest is against Mount Rushmore and Trump, especially his policies that have harmed LGBT people and people of color.
“Our focus is to bring awareness and attention to the desecration of sacred sites here in America and also to show people that Indigenous people are still here,” Ten Fingers said. The Black Hills are “still Lakota land and it was proven that it was illegally taken, and Mount Rushmore is probably the biggest example of vandalism in this country.”
Ten Fingers said the group will be staying in public spaces and is encouraging face masks and frequent hand washing or sanitizing.
Thom said it’s unclear how much the sheriff’s office will spend due to Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore but costs include paying for extra staff to be on duty.
Ellsworth, Rapid City
President Donald Trump will arrive at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Air Force One at 6:45 p.m, according to a news release from the White House.
Thom and other officials said they can’t comment on how Trump will arrive at the memorial — by motorcade or helicopter — but the Journal observed a helipad set up near Mount Rushmore.
The Rapid City Police Department was included in the security planning process but will have no role in the presidential transport or events at Mount Rushmore, said spokesman Brendyn Medina.
He said officers will instead be focused on public safety within Rapid City, especially in the downtown area where the Pennington County GOP is hosting a celebration and fireworks watch party at Main Street Square.
Medina said the GOP hired private security for the event and officers will be there to make sure “event-goers and demonstrators can peacefully go about their respective activities.”
The chairman of the Pennington County GOP did not respond to an email asking which security company it hired and whether the guards will also be working at its Fort Hays event.
Medina said overtime costs are built into the budget and are typical during the July 4 weekend.
