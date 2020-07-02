Law enforcement says it's ready for Trump visit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement says it's prepared to keep the president and public safe on July 3 despite large crowds and challenging geography in Keystone and at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

Mount Rushmore has “a challenge of the geography, it’s surrounded by forest” and is only accessible by car via one road, said Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.

“Keystone has some challenges in terms of just geography — it's small and there’s limited parking,” Thom said of the small town where protesters plan to gather and ticket holders will drive through to reach the national monument.

About 7,500 spectators are set to celebrate Independence Day at Mount Rushmore with fireworks and speeches from President Donald Trump, the Secretary of the Interior and Gov. Kristi Noem. Hundreds of others are expected to attend watch parties in Rapid City, protest in Keystone, or seek out a good view of the fireworks from vistas across the Black Hills.

Thom said his office has been in contact with multiple law enforcement groups — including the Secret Service — and said local, state and national agencies are ready to help direct traffic, keep protesters safe, and respond to scenarios involving people trying to hurt Trump, other officials or the public.