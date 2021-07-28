Law enforcement search for drowning victim

About 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Pennington County Sheriff's Department received a call of a drowning at Pactola Reservoir. A man reportedly was swimming near his boat, went under water and did not re-surface. He was near the dam face in water over 100 feet deep.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pennington County Search and Rescue, Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue team, Game, Fish & Parks, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies are all working on the deep water recovery. Among the resources on scene include the Game, Fish & Park’s tow-fish sonar and the “Fisher Finder,” a remotely operated vehicle helpful in these underwater situations.

According to a press release, the boating public is asked to stay away from the area and give first responders plenty of space to work.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1