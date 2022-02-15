Law enforcement seeks $1.3 million for renovations to Public Safety building

Rapid City and Pennington County could be splitting a $1.3 million price tag for security upgrades to the Public Safety building lobby.

The Pennington County Commission heard the introduction of the security upgrade, which could include hardened walls and controlled access, at its Tuesday morning meeting. No action was taken. Both the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are located in the Public Safety building.

Kevin Burton, senior project manager with the county’s Building and Grounds department, said the project was introduced a couple years ago.

“The police department and sheriff’s office came together and had some concerns about the public walking into the Public Safety building and being able to go anywhere throughout the building,” he said.

The department hired CO-OP Architecture for the project. The company provided a preliminary base estimate of $840,757 last spring, but no funding source was identified.

In addition to hardened walls, the project would move windows to the front of the building, close elevators from public access, create office space, remove public restrooms and builds a new restroom in the lobby.

The updated cost estimate for the project is $1,306,566, a $465,808.20 increase from the initial estimate.

“The Public Safety building is pretty much outgrowing the need, so the additional offices on the main floor will be helpful when we remove those bathrooms,” Burton said.

Buildings and Grounds Director Mike Kuhl said since the project is a recommendation from the Building Committee, it requires two meetings before a vote can be taken. He said administration authorization requests and a design contract will be brought to the county commission meeting on March 1.

The project is the first of seven projects recommended by the committee and was selected as the top priority.

Kuhl said the commission approved committee bylaws last summer to define the committee’s role in facility projects and a timeline for a project request process. He said the idea for the project submission process would be on an annual basis. He said it could be evaluated based on funding availability.

He said the committee determined because of the number of projects, the county should set a reserve limit of $1 million in the accumulated building fund. That leaves about $1.3 million for projects.

The highest listed project is the Public Safety building lobby security and remodel followed by the States Attorney Office renovation, the 1922 Courthouse tunnel replacement design, courthouse annex third floor conference room build out, mail room relocation, courthouse annex second floor courtroom build out, and the public defender additional offices project.

During the meeting, the commission unanimously approved Health and Human Services proposal for an Equitable Housing Demonstration Project. The project is through the MacArthur Foundation and Urban Institute, which invited the county to submit a proposal for the project’s 6-month planning period. The Urban Institute will select up to four sites to participate and the complete project includes the six-month planning period and an 18-month implementation period.

During the planning period, local partners with the county will consider a range of program and policy solutions to help remove barriers to housing stability, improve outcomes for people with a history of justice involvement, and reduce racial disparities in both systems. If selected, the county could receive funds from Urban and Program-related Investment funds from the MacArthur Foundation.

Funding will be awarded to support planning and implementation that could range from $620,000 to $775,000.

Health and Human Services Director Barry Tice said the county has always demonstrated the ability to make projects happen in the community.

“We have good collaborative partners,” he said.

Tice said the MacArthur Foundation selected a few communities throughout the nation. He said it comes at a good time since the county is working with the Bureau of Justice and the Sheriff’s Office on the Rebound Reentry grant.

The commission also approved the redistricting map for the county. County Auditor Cindy Mohler said a resolution will come before the commission at a future meeting to formally establish the new boundaries.

