Following an investigation into the THC content of CBD products being sold by the Staple & Spice Market, local law enforcement has seized a number of products from the downtown Rapid City business, according to the Rapid City Police Department.
The removal of the products comes just weeks after Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo said he would not prosecute those who purchased or sold hemp-derived CBD oil products. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, however, has said that all CBD oil products are illegal in South Dakota.
You have free articles remaining.
“We recognize confusion exists regarding CBD products,” Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris said in the press release. “However, we have the responsibility to take enforcement action regarding illegal drug distribution in our community, including products that contain THC.”
No arrests have been made in connection with the case, which will be forwarded to the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office for review, according to the news release.