Law enforcement strike force arrests armed robbery suspects

With two additional arrests, Rapid City Police have suspects in custody for 11 of 12 recent business robberies that have affected hotels, convenience stores and casinos.
Captain John Olson said after more robberies this weekend, the police patrol force, investigations unit and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms formed a strike force to solve these crimes.
"Beginning in late February, we have had an unusual amount of armed robberies," Olson said. "We know these are terrible, dangerous crimes."
After receiving a tip and doing some investigation, the strike force identified two suspects.
Shannon Larive and Karmen Englert, both of Rapid City, were apprehended in the evening hours of March 23 following a vehicle pursuit. Larive, 25, the driver, stopped the vehicle in the area of Herman Street and fled from the vehicle. He was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
During the pursuit, he dropped a handgun believed to be used in the robberies that was recovered. After speaking with detectives of the RCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, Larive was arrested on five counts of first-degree robbery. Englert, 36, a passenger in the vehicle, has been placed under arrest for four counts of accessory to first-degree robbery.
Olson said he wasn't sure if charges would be filed through state court or federal court. He was also clear that residents should know that law enforcement officers are still doing their jobs.
"We won't stop doing our jobs," Olson said. "Even with the world being topsy-turvy right now because of this pandemic, the police and sheriff's office and everyone in law enforcement will be out doing our job every day to protect you."
The 12 reported business robberies are:
- 2/22, 10:40 p.m. – Armed robbery at 2215 Haines Avenue (convenience store). Michael Daker arrested.
- 3/3, 2:20 a.m. – Armed robbery at 1601 Haines Avenue (convenience store). Michael Daker arrested.
- 3/11, 11:30 p.m. – Armed robbery at 620 Latrobe Avenue (hotel). Michael Daker arrested.
- 3/13, 12:30 a.m. – Armed robbery at 601 Mountain View Road (casino). Michael Daker arrested.
- 3/15, 12:40 a.m. – Armed robbery at 720 N. Lacrosse Street (casino). Shannon Larive, Karmen Englert arrested
- 3/16, 9:25 p.m. -Attempted robbery at 1320 Mt Rushmore Rd (casino). Shannon Larive, Karmen Englert arrested
- 3/16, 11:25 p.m. – Armed Robbery at 1808 Mt. Rushmore Road (casino). Shannon Larive, Karmen Englert arrested
- 3/17, 10:40 a.m. – Robbery at 1625 N. Lacrosse Street (hotel). Remains under investigation.
- 3/18, 11:40 p.m. – Armed robbery at 1624 E. Saint Patrick Street (casino). Shannon Larive, Karmen Englert arrested
- 3/20, 5:05 a.m. – Robbery at 601 Mountain View Road (convenience store). Remains under investigation.
- 2/21, 10:40 p.m. – Armed robbery at 1808 Mount Rushmore Road (casino). Shannon Larive arrested
- 3/22, 5:10 p.m. – Robbery at 1109 W. Omaha Street (casino) Remains under investigation.
In a concentrated effort to both investigate these open robbery cases and prevent future business robberies, the strike force has carried and will carry out an aggressive, proactive approach to maintain a law enforcement presence at overnight and late-night businesses.
"We hope to deter any other robberies by having a big presence in front of these businesses," Olson said. "We would much rather prevent robberies than have to deal with them."
