Law enforcement strike force arrests armed robbery suspects

With two additional arrests, Rapid City Police have suspects in custody for 11 of 12 recent business robberies that have affected hotels, convenience stores and casinos.

Captain John Olson said after more robberies this weekend, the police patrol force, investigations unit and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms formed a strike force to solve these crimes.

"Beginning in late February, we have had an unusual amount of armed robberies," Olson said. "We know these are terrible, dangerous crimes."

After receiving a tip and doing some investigation, the strike force identified two suspects.

Shannon Larive and Karmen Englert, both of Rapid City, were apprehended in the evening hours of March 23 following a vehicle pursuit. Larive, 25, the driver, stopped the vehicle in the area of Herman Street and fled from the vehicle. He was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

During the pursuit, he dropped a handgun believed to be used in the robberies that was recovered. After speaking with detectives of the RCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, Larive was arrested on five counts of first-degree robbery. Englert, 36, a passenger in the vehicle, has been placed under arrest for four counts of accessory to first-degree robbery.