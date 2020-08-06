Law enforcement takes some precautions to prevent spread of COVID-19 at Sturgis rally

Jail, court policies

While deputies, jail staff and detainees aren’t required to wear masks within the jails, there are precautions in place to prevent the virus from spreading.

The Sheriff’s Office uses its normal 80-person jail — two-bunk cells and common areas available during the day — and the old jail, which has four large shared cells.

The old jail in the basement of the courthouse across the parking lot from the new one typically houses up to 40 people a day during the rally, but Merwin hopes to limit that to 25 with new DUI and court policies.

“We’re hoping that there’s not a lot of people actually having to stay in jail very long,” he said.

Those arrested for DUI during the rally are usually held in jail for eight hours to sober up. This year, they will have their bond set once their PBT registers below the legal limit of a .08 % blood alcohol content.

Court will be open seven days a week like it usually is during the rally, but judges have agreed to be on call 24/7 to set bonds once detainees arrive in jail, rather than waiting until they appear in court the next day.