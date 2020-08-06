Law enforcement takes some precautions to prevent spread of COVID at Sturgis rally

The Meade County criminal justice system is taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the motorcycle rally, but it doesn't include requiring jail staff and detainees to wear masks while inside Sturgis jails.
Deputies also won’t be required to wear masks, but Sturgis police officers must wear them whenever they are within six feet of others.
More than 250,000 people from across country — and some international travelers — are expected to attend the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally from Friday to Sunday, Aug 16. That’s half the usual amount of motorcycle enthusiasts of some past years, but it still may be the largest gathering in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Sheriff Ron Merwin said deputies, jail staff and inmates are provided masks that they are encouraged to wear while patrolling, when inside the two jails or when asking suspected drunken drivers to blow into preliminary breath tests (PBT). Masks are required when sheriff’s office staff, detainees and visitors are in the jail lobbies and court.
“Part of me thinks this is America, we’re all adults and we can make our own choices,” Merwin said when asked about the optional mask policy.
Many of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the country have been in jails and prisons, but South Dakota has not reported any large outbreaks. Five prisoners and seven staff members have contracted the virus as of Thursday morning, but there has not been widespread testing, according to data on the Department of Corrections' website.
Masks can help prevent asymptotic people from infecting others and are most effective when everyone or most people wear them, according to the Mayo Clinic's website on the topic.
Merwin acknowledged the science, but he said it can be difficult for deputies and jail staff to work while wearing masks.
The Sturgis Police Department’s mask policy is more strict.
If officers “can’t practice social distancing and they’re within six feet of people, then they need to wear their mask,” said Police Chief Geody VanDewater.
Both agencies are providing hand sanitizer and encouraging staff to stay at least six feet away from others while patrolling.
“We’re just trying to get by and stay out of large groups if we can," but “it’s kind of dictated by the crowd,” Merwin said.
Jail, court policies
While deputies, jail staff and detainees aren’t required to wear masks within the jails, there are precautions in place to prevent the virus from spreading.
The Sheriff’s Office uses its normal 80-person jail — two-bunk cells and common areas available during the day — and the old jail, which has four large shared cells.
The old jail in the basement of the courthouse across the parking lot from the new one typically houses up to 40 people a day during the rally, but Merwin hopes to limit that to 25 with new DUI and court policies.
“We’re hoping that there’s not a lot of people actually having to stay in jail very long,” he said.
Those arrested for DUI during the rally are usually held in jail for eight hours to sober up. This year, they will have their bond set once their PBT registers below the legal limit of a .08 % blood alcohol content.
Court will be open seven days a week like it usually is during the rally, but judges have agreed to be on call 24/7 to set bonds once detainees arrive in jail, rather than waiting until they appear in court the next day.
Merwin said judges will set most bonds this way, but detainees accused of more serious crimes will have to stay in jail until the daily 9 a.m. court hearing set aside for initial appearances.
Court will be held remotely this year, with inmates appearing before a judge via a video feed from within the jail. The judges will work from court, which the public is still welcome to attend as long as they wear masks. Visitors will have their temperatures taken before entering the building.
Merwin said jail staff usually brings up to 45 people to court each morning but expects only 10 inmates will have to appear each day this year.
All detainees will have their temperatures taken and answer coronavirus-screening questions before being booked into jail, Merwin said. Anyone with symptoms will be quarantined in one of the new jail cells.
No inmates or jail staff have tested positive for the virus so far, Merwin said.
Meade County is not offering post-rally mass testing for the Sheriff's Office or any other county staff but anyone with symptoms can use their health insurance to get tested for free, said Jerry Derr, human resources manager. Police officers will be given COVID-19 tests as part of Sturgis' post-rally mass testing plan.
Staffing issues
Merwin and VanDewater say the pandemic has made it a bit harder to hire extra jail staff, deputies and officers for the rally this year.
VanDewater said he never shares how many extra people he hires to protect officer safety, but “we’ll actually be a few (officers) short because some are not allowed to come” this year.
He said some law enforcement officials aren’t allowed to attend because their own departments are suffering from shortages due to the pandemic. Others have workplace policies that require them to quarantine for two weeks after the rally.
But officers are still coming from across South Dakota, neighboring states, and as far away as Arizona, Illinois and Utah, VanDewater said.
Merwin said he’s doubled his deputy staff by hiring 15 more people, all from South Dakota. He said a Wyoming deputy who usually helps out during the rally isn’t coming this year because his workplace would make him quarantine afterwards.
“The jail staff has probably been the hardest staff to hire” since it requires working “in a lot more confined space,” Merwin said.
Merwin said the the jail, which has about 15 corrections officers, hires extra officers and civilians who help with laundry, meals and other tasks. He said many teachers used to work the civilian jobs but are afraid to do so this year because they don’t want to get sick before school starts.
Merwin said he’s hired about 25 extra correction officers and civilian staff this year when he usually hires between 30 and 35.
Like last year, the Rapid City Police Department is not hiring any extra staff.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is having its reserve deputies work full-time during the rally but is not hiring additional staff, a change from last year when it hired eight extra deputies to help with DUI and traffic issues.
“There was uncertainty whether the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally would occur this year. We would have needed to let people and agencies know much earlier in the year to make plans to join us,” said spokeswoman Helene Duhamel. “The other thing is even if a rally did occur, we anticipated it would be a smaller rally that our deputies could handle” on their own.
Merwin and VanDewater say their staff always have discretion in how they handle criminal behavior and they haven't instructed them to more lenient during the rally in order to reduce contact between the public and those who work within the criminal justice system.
“We address every issue no matter how major or minor the incident” but “how that officer addresses it is up to them,” VanDewater said.
He said officers’ options include verbal warnings, citations, fines and arrests.
“This is Sturgis, but there are rules and regulations that need to be followed,” VanDewater said.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.