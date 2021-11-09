 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Law firm claims abandoned mine poses threat to all Hideaway Hills homes

Hideaway Hills Sinkhole

Weeds grow around the sinkhole in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood in this September 2021 photo. 

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

Every home at Hideaway Hills is at risk of moving, sinking and collapsing, according to a class action certification memorandum of support filed Tuesday.

Fox Rothschild, a national law firm, filed the memo and motion to certify the class action in the Fourth Judicial Circuit in the case against the state regarding the sinkhole that opened in a Black Hawk neighborhood in April 2020.

The sinkhole caused 40 people to be evacuated from 15 homes and exposed an abandoned gypsum mine. Since then, two law firms have performed multiple studies to indicate and find what is in the subsurface there. The Northdale Sanitary District, which maintains roads and underground utilities for the neighborhood along with the Northdale Subdivision, has plans to reroute a sewer force main in danger of collapse.

People are also reading…

Fox Rothschild's recently drilled nine holes in the neighborhood to better understand the makeup. According to the memo, which likens the neighborhood to the "Titanic," the area is "sinking fast" and 350 lives in 158 homes are at risk.

The memo notes that core samples from drilling indicated to experts that "conditions at Hideaway Hills are so hazardous that all of the homes are worthless and should not be inhabited. In fact, those forced to continue to live in their homes: 'may be given little or no warning before another large subsidence event occurs.'"

The drilling found 16 active collapses of the underground mine close to East Daisy Drive. Water and rain have accelerated the rate of the gypsum's deterioration and damage done to homes. Studies indicate that a portion of the ceiling of the underground mine has fallen since April 2020, according to the memo.

"The experts have concluded the failure of the subsurface to support the surface at Hideaway Hills cannot be fixed," the memo states. "A competent remediation for all the voids at Hideaway hills would require homes to be removed from the land in order to evacuate the underground mine areas and bring in appropriate fill to be back filled into the spaces."

The memo claims that the entire neighborhood is collapsing, every home has been damaged, all of the homes have been rendered valueless, and the conditions of the subsurface of the land is responsible.

Download PDF Memo of Support class action

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

A little lesson on mail delivery. SF is the main distribution point in this area. Your order may have been in a container along with hundreds …

Your Two Cents for Nov. 5

Your Two Cents for Nov. 5

So Breanna Funke and some of her colleagues on the school board really believe that all RC area schools teach is false history, social fads, a…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

The "don't like it leave" attitude has got to be one of the weakest and most immature non-arguments ever presented.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 6

Your Two Cents for Nov. 6

Denying a permit for a peaceful demonstration at the Capitol because it's being decorated for Christmas? It appears the First Amendment right …

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolivia celebrates Day of Skulls with skulls of loved ones adorned with flowers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News