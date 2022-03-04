 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Law firm representing Hideaway Hills residents files appeal

Hideaway Hills Sinkhole

Weeds grow around the sinkhole in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood in September 2021. 

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

Court appeals continue in the original lawsuit against the state on behalf of residents in the neighborhood where a sinkhole opened in April 2020, while a new case has been filed against the state.

John Fitzgerald of the Fitzgerald Law Firm, the attorney in the case working for the residents of Hideaway Hills in Black Hawk, said he filed appeals against Meade County’s dismissal and a $25,000 judgment against his clients in the original court case filed in June 2020.

The sinkhole opened that in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood caused 40 people to be evacuated from 15 homes and exposed an abandoned gypsum mine. Since then, two law firms have performed multiple studies to indicate and find what is in the subsurface there. A large national law firm seeking class certification for its case claims the abandoned mine poses a threat to all Hideaway Hills homes.

People are also reading…

Fitzgerald said if the appeals are granted, the case will move back to the Meade County circuit court. He said his law firm would be able to approach the court and ask to amend the complaint and have Meade County share in those charges.

“They’re facts that we couldn’t get in last time because we were denied the ability to amend our complaint,” he said.

He said the charges allege that one of the members of the county commission was profiting from Hideaway Hills.

Judge Michael Day dismissed Meade County and former commissioners from the lawsuit in October 2020.

The $25,000 damage judgment comes from Fitzgerald filing a temporary injunction for drilling by experts for Fox Rothschild, the large national law firm seeking class certification, to stop in the neighborhood in August 2020.

Fitzgerald said his law firm has also filed a new case Feb. 2 against the state, the South Dakota Cement Plant Trust, and the state Commission of School and Public Lands. Fitzgerald said it’s about the same facts for Hideaway Hills but is for inverse condemnation. He said it alleges the state knew about the underground mine, and instead of building around it, the state built on top of it and scraped the leftover gypsum outcroppings.

“By doing that, they severely altered the surface making the surface of it much thinner,” he said. “Also by taking the natural strata off the top of the mine, they exposed those natural formations to water and snow and the like, which causes a weakening especially at the roof of the mine.”

Fitzgerald said it also alleges the surface mining that went on around the gypsum mine weakened the strata, and while the state was surface mining, there were certain collapses and cave ins that were exposed and later back-filled.

He said they determined they should appeal the Meade County lawsuit and start an entirely new lawsuit to get the case moving along more quickly.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

