Law firm says it's close to seeking class-action status for Hideaway Hills homeowners

A law firm said Wednesday it is one step closer in its bid to be certified to file a class-action lawsuit to represent Hideaway Hills residents
An attorney for Fox Rothschild said Wednesday that the national firm has hired two companies to begin drilling in the subdivision as part of that process.
“The drilling is the last step of geophysical testing that you undergo when you have an area of subsidence and collapse,” attorney Kathleen Barrow said. “This testing gives us definitive information as to how big the underground mine is and the condition of the mine.”
An abandoned gypsum mine was exposed after a sinkhole was exposed in the Hideaway Hills subdivision in Black Hawk April 27, 2020. More than 40 people living in 15 homes were forced to evacuate.
The lawsuit is filed against the state of South Dakota, the state Commission of School and Public Lands, and the South Dakota Cement Plant Trust.
The firm hired Western Engineers and Geologists of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Northern Technologies of Black Hawk to do the drilling.
Nick Anderson, a geologic consultant with the law firm who helped map the mining area, said they will drill seven to nine 50- to 150-foot-deep holes around the sinkhole area on East Daisy Drive.
Anderson said they will take what’s called split-spoon samples every five feet from the hole to help determine what’s actually below the surface.
“We’re looking for both voids and what’s in the subsurface because we need to know what’s underneath these houses,” he said. “The underground mine, we know it’s a problem. This evacuated zone is affected, but there used to be an open-pit mine, and what they used to fill that...was fine for reclamation soil but not for building on.”
The goal is to wrap up drilling by Friday and have a report compiled in a few weeks.
Anderson said there were two holes the company drilled about 25-feet apart and they’re completely different strata, which “is unique for this area.”
“When you’re doing exploratory drilling like this, you want to set up a grid pattern,” Anderson said. “Based on our budget, the experts picked out a modified larger grid pattern to try and catch peripherals based on all the information we have.”
Barrow said the cost for the drilling will be spread across those in the class, which would be about $1,000 for each property.
She said the firm finished taking depositions from state representatives last week and hope to file a motion by the end of September if not sooner.
That state will respond to the motion and the court will determine whether a class-action lawsuit is certified. If it is certified, the court would determine who gets to stay in the class.
Barrow said her firm hopes the damages are awarded and all those who had to abandon their Hideaway Hills homes.
“I look forward to getting these people the values of their homes back,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to that.”
