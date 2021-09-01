Law firm says it's close to seeking class-action status for Hideaway Hills homeowners

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anderson said they will take what’s called split-spoon samples every five feet from the hole to help determine what’s actually below the surface.

“We’re looking for both voids and what’s in the subsurface because we need to know what’s underneath these houses,” he said. “The underground mine, we know it’s a problem. This evacuated zone is affected, but there used to be an open-pit mine, and what they used to fill that...was fine for reclamation soil but not for building on.”

The goal is to wrap up drilling by Friday and have a report compiled in a few weeks.

Anderson said there were two holes the company drilled about 25-feet apart and they’re completely different strata, which “is unique for this area.”

“When you’re doing exploratory drilling like this, you want to set up a grid pattern,” Anderson said. “Based on our budget, the experts picked out a modified larger grid pattern to try and catch peripherals based on all the information we have.”

Barrow said the cost for the drilling will be spread across those in the class, which would be about $1,000 for each property.