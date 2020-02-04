Lawmaker's bill limits release of student-athletes' medical information

District 30 Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller's bill was heard Wednesday in the Education Committee in the state House of Representatives. The committee, however, ran out of time in the meeting room and had to adjourn before they could vote. Action on HB1104 will be on the committee's agenda for Friday morning.

Her bill, HB1104, is called "An Act to limit the scope of medical information that may be required as a condition of participation in sanctioned activities."

Frye-Mueller takes issue with a South Dakota High School Activities Association policy that requires students to have their parents sign a form that adds the school to the students HIPAA form. The current rule allows the medical providers to release that information at any time.

"With this form, they can get a child's entire medical history and redistribute it," Frye-Mueller said. "I think it was poorly written. I would like to work with the association to rewrite it with protections for students."

Dan Swartos, executive director of the SDHSAA, attended Wednesday's committee meeting and spoke against Frye-Mueller's bill.

"I appreciate and respect the sponsor's intent and argument," Swartos said. "I just don't believe it is necessary."