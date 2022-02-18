Lawmaker's bill would make it easier for cities to expand their campgrounds

PIERRE | State lawmakers for the second time this winter have put the kibosh on plans to expand government's share of the camping industry in South Dakota.

Earlier this month, a Legislative committee resoundingly rejected a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem to add a new campground at Custer State Park in the Black Hills after private campground owners rallied enough opposition to kill the $10 million project.

"A campground in Rapid City, Trent, Mitchell or Aberdeen is equally as important to its business owner and employees as is that of its counterpart in the area of Custer," said Steve Saint, a Black Hills area campground owner.

The measure in their crosshairs this time was Senate Bill 187, a bill that would have modified a decades-old law that requires local governments get the blessing of nearby campgrounds before expanding public-owned campgrounds.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen, brought the bill after a municipal campground in his district established plans to expand but was unable to obtain approval from a privately-owned campground located within the 15-mile radius spelled out in the law his bill targeted.

The municipal campground, called the Wylie Park Campground, is located in the same city park where Novstrup operates the Thunder Road amusement park.

And some of them were back at the Capitol in full force this week when they successfully got another committee to kill a bill that would have made it easier for cities and towns to grow their municipal campgrounds.

Novstrup said his motivation for bringing the bill does not center on personal gain and is for the broader benefit of the city of Aberdeen and its visitor industry, as well as other city's that might be struggling to expand municipal campgrounds. And the existing law that requires approval from the private campgrounds is limiting communities' ability to capitalize on growing demand for camping in South Dakota, he said.

"Anybody can move to town, buy a piece of land, pay $50 and go through a one-page form that I can fill out in five minutes and now tell the citizens of Wylie Park that they cannot expand, you can't make it better, you have to stop," Novstrup said. "That's a terrible situation."

While Novstrup was able to get his bill through the Senate, the House Local Government Committee took a different approach, voting 10-3 in a vote seen as a symbol of support for the private sector over the public sector.

"If this teaches everyone a bit of a lesson, it's that if there's a community in need of expanding campsites, that's why we have economic development, that's why we have chambers of commerce," Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller said. "Let the private sector handle it."

