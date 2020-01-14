Lawmakers busy preparing for start of 2020 legislative session

PIERRE | The 2020 legislative session officially starts until today, but the halls of the Statehouse were buzzing with activity on Monday.

Many lawmakers were holding meetings to review session rules, examine the budget, and gain support for prospective bills. The session kicks off when Gov. Kristi Noem delivers the State of the State address at noon Mountain time today. The Republican governor plans to use the speech to emphasize the benefits of doing business in South Dakota and outline her plan to aggressively grow the state's economy.

Lawmakers are watching the budget figures closely after a year of tight revenues. They want to find room to fund pay raises for teachers, state employees and medical providers.

The Joint Committee on Appropriations met on Monday and got a bit of good news — the state's revenue's were $8.4 million higher than estimates.

Lawmakers are also looking to revise several laws that prosecuted “riot boosting.” Noem is pushing laws that would make it illegal to directly “urge” people to use force or violence ahead of potentially disruptive demonstrations against the Keystone XL pipeline.