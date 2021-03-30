Lawmakers call for change in forest management after Hill City saw mill closes

Westerman said the federal government is trying to remove regulatory obstacles that make it more difficult for the Forest Service to manage the land and trees.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We're trying to give the Forest Service the tools they need through categorical exclusions, contracting and to do what's best for the Black Hills forest, do what's best for South Dakota and Wyoming, and do what's best for America because these are treasured natural resources," he said.

Regulatory obstacles and lack of Forest Service staff have complicated matters, Westerman said.

"The forest didn't get in bad health by itself. It was a lack of management, proper management over many years," he said. "It caused overstocked stands, bug infestations and led to wildfires. This resource is way too valuable just to walk away from it."

In order to move forward, Westerman and Johnson said they will look at ways for the federal government to work with state government to find solutions. Some of those include the Good Neighbor Act, which allows the Forest Service to enter into agreements with state forestry agencies.

Additionally, the Forest Service can use categorical exclusions, Westerman said, which allow for certain restoration activities to occur without detailed, costly and time-consuming environmental analyses.