Lawmakers call for change in forest management after Hill City saw mill closes

Two members of Congress toured the Nieman Enterprises saw mill in Hill City and also met with Black Hills National Forest officials Tuesday morning to try to get a better understanding on job loss in the timber industry, while trying to balance a healthy ecosystem.
Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., made the visit after Nieman Enterprises announced last week they were permanently closing the Hill City mill, and a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture suggested the Forest Service should cut timber production by 50% to 60% over the next few decades.
Johnson serves on the House Committee on Agriculture and Westerman is the ranking member on the House Committee on Natural Resources. Westerman also worked as a forester before being elected to the Arkansas House of Representatives in 2010.
Johnson said there are key things to learn about balancing timber production and maintaining the Black Hills National Forest.
"Three things are clear. Everyone loves the forest. Everybody acknowledges the healthy timber industry is a critically important part of keeping this forest healthy. We can talk about jobs and that's important, but we also want to make sure we have this resource long term," Johnson said. "I think there's an awareness and understanding that we need to be even more innovative and creative in the future if we're going to make sure the trajectory of this forest and these jobs continue to be strong."
Westerman said the federal government is trying to remove regulatory obstacles that make it more difficult for the Forest Service to manage the land and trees.
"We're trying to give the Forest Service the tools they need through categorical exclusions, contracting and to do what's best for the Black Hills forest, do what's best for South Dakota and Wyoming, and do what's best for America because these are treasured natural resources," he said.
Regulatory obstacles and lack of Forest Service staff have complicated matters, Westerman said.
"The forest didn't get in bad health by itself. It was a lack of management, proper management over many years," he said. "It caused overstocked stands, bug infestations and led to wildfires. This resource is way too valuable just to walk away from it."
In order to move forward, Westerman and Johnson said they will look at ways for the federal government to work with state government to find solutions. Some of those include the Good Neighbor Act, which allows the Forest Service to enter into agreements with state forestry agencies.
Additionally, the Forest Service can use categorical exclusions, Westerman said, which allow for certain restoration activities to occur without detailed, costly and time-consuming environmental analyses.
Gov. Kristi Noem attended a portion of the meeting with Forest Service officials at the Mystic Ranger District office in Rapid City. She said South Dakota is ready to partner with the Forest Service to come up with solutions that benefit the timber industry and address environmental concerns in the Black Hills.
"Let's figure a new way that the state can partner with the federal government and be creative, set an example for the rest of the country of how we can put a contract or categorical exclusion together that really works in a new way," Noem said.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.