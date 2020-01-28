Lawmakers defer bill that would allow guns in courthouses

PIERRE | Concerns about courtroom safety and confusion about amendments led to the deferral of a bill Tuesday that would allow county courthouse employees to carry concealed weapons.
The Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony on SB51, learning that events in Fall River County led to the legislation.
Sen. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs, the chair of the committee and the prime sponsor of SB51, said county commissioners passed a resolution allowing anyone who is legally able to have a firearm in the courthouse.
The commission action was overruled by the local circuit court judge who suspended court proceedings in Fall River County until the resolution was rescinded.
Fall River County Commissioner Paul Nabholz said the commission wanted to pass a new resolution allowing only courthouse employees the ability to carry concealed weapons. The state’s attorney told them that state law wasn’t clear on that point and passing a new resolution might lead to closing down the court again.
Nabholz said nine of the 20 courthouse employees are interested in concealed carry in the courthouse and seven of the 20 already have permits but leave their weapons in their cars when they go to work.
The Fall River County Courthouse is busy, said Lyle Jensen, county maintenance supervisor. It also serves as the county courthouse for Oglala Lakota County. Between the two counties, the courthouse serves a population of 21,000.
“This makes for a very busy courthouse,” Jensen said.
Speaking in opposition to the bill was Richard Tieszen, representing the South Dakota Sheriffs Association. Tieszen said the association was concerned about more firearms in the courtroom.
Currently law enforcement providing courtroom security and court officers — lawyers and judges — are allowed to have weapons in the courtroom.
“People in courtrooms lose their tempers,” Tieszen said. “It certainly happens among plaintiffs and defendants. Introducing firearms into a heated debate is not good business.”
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said that if the legislation was approved, he would urge the county commission to vote for a waiver included the bill that allows counties to prohibit guns in their courthouses.
“I don’t support having guns in the courthouse,” he told the Journal after the legislation was introduced. He added that it could compromise security and cited a study that says violence is 15 times more likely to happen in a courthouse where “emotions run high.”
Roger Tellinghuisen, representing the South Dakota Association of County Officials, also spoke in opposition to the bill.
“It injects weapons into an environment where there’s little or no control,” he said.
With concealed carry allowed in the courthouse, “how does law enforcement know who’s a good guy and who’s a bad guy?” Tellinghuisen asked.
According to Nabholz, that’s the best part about concealed carry. “Bad guys can’t identify who might protect the court,” he said.
Two amendments to the bill were approved, one that makes it clear that inmates working in the courthouse are exempt from the right to concealed carry and another that takes away the right from law enforcement officials when they are the subject of a court proceeding.
Another amendment, offered by the United Judicial System, was defeated. That amendment would have kept county courthouse employees from carrying a concealed weapon in the courtroom.
Committee vice chairman Arthur Rusch, R-Vermillion, asked that the bill be deferred to a later committee meeting so that the concerns of the United Judicial System could be addressed.