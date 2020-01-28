Lawmakers defer bill that would allow guns in courthouses

PIERRE | Concerns about courtroom safety and confusion about amendments led to the deferral of a bill Tuesday that would allow county courthouse employees to carry concealed weapons.

The Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony on SB51, learning that events in Fall River County led to the legislation.

Sen. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs, the chair of the committee and the prime sponsor of SB51, said county commissioners passed a resolution allowing anyone who is legally able to have a firearm in the courthouse.

The commission action was overruled by the local circuit court judge who suspended court proceedings in Fall River County until the resolution was rescinded.

Fall River County Commissioner Paul Nabholz said the commission wanted to pass a new resolution allowing only courthouse employees the ability to carry concealed weapons. The state’s attorney told them that state law wasn’t clear on that point and passing a new resolution might lead to closing down the court again.

Nabholz said nine of the 20 courthouse employees are interested in concealed carry in the courthouse and seven of the 20 already have permits but leave their weapons in their cars when they go to work.