Lawmakers' late bid to fund gun range in Meade County shot down

  • Updated
Two state senators' last-minute attempt to fund a Game, Fish & Parks shooting range in rural Meade County failed Wednesday in a conference committee.

Sen. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, submitted an amendment to fund $2.5 million to build the shooting range. The original intent of the bill, HB1166, was to appropriate $665,400 for road improvements leading to Palisades State Park in Minnehaha County. Wiik's amendment would have attached the shooting range funding to the unrelated road bill.

During the Wednesday conference committee of three senators and three representatives, the amendment was only supported by Wiik and Sen. David Johnson, R-Rapid City. The other four members of the committee — Sen. Marsha Symens, R-Dell Rapids, and Reps. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids,  Oren Lesmeister, R-Parade, and Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids — voted against it.

People are also reading…

Phone calls by the Journal to Wiik and Johnson's offices at the state Capitol in Pierre on Friday were not immediately returned.

Wiik and Johnson's push to use state general funds for GF&P's shooting range was the fourth time the attempt failed during the legislative session. The original shooting range bill, HB1049, was killed Jan. 25 by the House Agricultural and Natural Resources Committee.

Johnson resurrected the funding request on Feb. 1 as SB175, which saw initial success in the state Senate, passing 28-7 on Feb. 22. However, the bill met resistance in the House Appropriations Committee.

On March 3, the House Appropriations Committee voted to kill Johnson's bill, but it was successfully smoked-out of committee to be heard before the full House of Representatives. The House voted Monday on the shooting range funding bill — and while it received a vote of 39-30, the legislation failed to reach the two-thirds necessary to pass. A motion to reconsider the funding bill also failed.

GF&P agreed March 3 to purchase 400 acres of ranch land in rural Meade County, approximately 10 miles north of Rapid City to build a 175-bay shooting range. They were seeking $2.5 million from the state's general fund and a $2.5 million authorization to use "other funds" to build the range. The total cost of the range is projected to be $12 million to $14 million.

Secretary Kevin Robling testified March 2 that GF&P will build the range with or without funding from the state, but development would be scaled down and potentially delayed if the state funding is not approved.

The Meade County land for the GF&P shooting range was first sought by Rapid City businessman Jim Scull, who told the Journal that the realization of building a new range near Rapid City was years in the making.

Scull initiated a purchase agreement for the property and then transferred the agreement to the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation. The foundation held the deed to the land with the expectation that GF&P would purchase the property by April of this year.

Supporters of the range said it is a needed amenity for West River residents. However, the shooting range met opposition from area ranchers and landowners. Members of the House of Representatives also opposed using the state's general fund for the range, after Robling's testimony that GF&P would build the facility anyway.

+2 
John Wiik

Sen. John Wiik

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

