Lawmakers OK funds for libraries at School of Mines, Black Hills State

The South Dakota Joint Committee on Appropriations approved major renovation projects at libraries on the campuses of Black Hills State University and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
The E.Y. Berry Library on the Spearfish campus at BHSU would benefit from $9.3 million in renovation projects if the Legislature takes the recommendation of the Appropriations Committee. The committee passed the bill 16-5 after a motion by Jeff Partridge of Rapid City.
Kathy Johnson, the vice president of Finance and Administration at BHSU, said the project won't require any additional funds from the state. Maintenance and Repair funds will pay back money borrowed to fund $6.3 million of the project's cost. The other $3 million will come from the higher education facilities fund, which is paid by 11.5 percent of all tuition funds from students.
Sen. Partridge asked Johnson if the university had considered renaming the library as a potential source of outside funds for the project. She said it was considered but several people asked the college to continue to honor E.Y. Berry with the naming of the library.
Partridge encouraged the committee to approve the measure because it is a forward-looking project done in an efficient manner. The project was approved in theory in 2012 and many of these projects have been waiting for at least part of that time in order to save money by doing them all at once when the funding vehicles were available. The committee voted 16-5 to approve the plan.
A similar renovation will take place at the School of Mines in Rapid City. The project at the Devereaux Library will cost about $5 million with $4 million from Maintenance and Repair budget funds and $1 million from HEF funds.
Rep. Taffy Howard asked if this library hadn't been renovated recently.
"I could have swore it was renovated when my boys were there between 2012 and 2018," Rep. Howard said.
The library received upgrades in the basement and other projects, including improving handicap access at some entrances but no significant renovations have been completed.
The committee approved this project 16-2. Rep. Howard was one of the "no" votes on both projects.