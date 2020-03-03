Lawmakers OK funds for libraries at School of Mines, Black Hills State

The South Dakota Joint Committee on Appropriations approved major renovation projects at libraries on the campuses of Black Hills State University and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

The E.Y. Berry Library on the Spearfish campus at BHSU would benefit from $9.3 million in renovation projects if the Legislature takes the recommendation of the Appropriations Committee. The committee passed the bill 16-5 after a motion by Jeff Partridge of Rapid City.

Kathy Johnson, the vice president of Finance and Administration at BHSU, said the project won't require any additional funds from the state. Maintenance and Repair funds will pay back money borrowed to fund $6.3 million of the project's cost. The other $3 million will come from the higher education facilities fund, which is paid by 11.5 percent of all tuition funds from students.

Sen. Partridge asked Johnson if the university had considered renaming the library as a potential source of outside funds for the project. She said it was considered but several people asked the college to continue to honor E.Y. Berry with the naming of the library.

