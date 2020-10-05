Lawmakers reject more COVID-19 testing before approving spending resolution

PIERRE | South Dakota’s Legislature offered the governor guidance Monday on how to spend the remainder of the federal government’s $1.25 billion in coronavirus relief funds.

Prior to a special session, Gov. Kristi Noem allocated almost $468 million in federal funds for local governments, re-employment insurance, schools and a variety of other needs. Senate Concurrent Resolution 601 offers guidance to the governor on spending just more than $597 million on grants for small businesses, nonprofits and health care as well as other expenditures.

The passage of a resolution reflects the will of the Legislature, but it does not have the weight of law. While the Legislature has offered guidance about how the funds will be spent, ultimately it will be up to the governor.

In both houses, attempts were made to amend the resolution. All failed.

In the House, Rep. Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls, sought to divert more funding to testing and contact tracing.

“We have an issue with testing in this state,” Duba said. “We have test supplies that ebb and flow.”