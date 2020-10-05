Lawmakers reject more COVID-19 testing before approving spending resolution

PIERRE | South Dakota’s Legislature offered the governor guidance Monday on how to spend the remainder of the federal government’s $1.25 billion in coronavirus relief funds.
Prior to a special session, Gov. Kristi Noem allocated almost $468 million in federal funds for local governments, re-employment insurance, schools and a variety of other needs. Senate Concurrent Resolution 601 offers guidance to the governor on spending just more than $597 million on grants for small businesses, nonprofits and health care as well as other expenditures.
The passage of a resolution reflects the will of the Legislature, but it does not have the weight of law. While the Legislature has offered guidance about how the funds will be spent, ultimately it will be up to the governor.
In both houses, attempts were made to amend the resolution. All failed.
In the House, Rep. Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls, sought to divert more funding to testing and contact tracing.
“We have an issue with testing in this state,” Duba said. “We have test supplies that ebb and flow.”
Duba said people who sought tests but were refused were told that since a family member had the virus, they were to assume that they did, too. Others had symptoms that were not severe enough to warrant a test or did not fit the criteria to receive a test.
“None of those three reasons had anything to do with money,” said Rep. Doug Barthel, R-Sioux Falls. “Putting more money at this problem will not solve any of the issues.”
In the Senate, Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission, offered three amendments. One offered $500 per pupil payments to tribal schools to match the $500 per pupil payments going to public and private schools.
“These are still South Dakota kids,” Heinert said. “These kids could use our help.”
Sen. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, urged a vote against the amendment, saying that the federal Bureau of Indian Education, which funds tribal schools, has already received coronavirus relief funding.
Another Heinert amendment would have addressed needs in the meatpacking industry, offering funding to community meat lockers.
“This is an area that can’t wait,” said Sen. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City. “We need to be helping these folks now.”
Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, said that while the state needs to increase its processing capabilities, time was too short to help overbooked processors before Dec. 30, the date by which funds have to be spent. Cammack promised to bring legislation in the next session to address meat processing needs in the state.
As the legislation headed for a vote in the Senate, one lawmaker expressed his frustration with the non-binding nature of a concurrent resolution.
“We’re the Legislature. Shouldn’t we be able to pass our own appropriation?" asked Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls. “Instead, as a Legislature, we feel we have to run and have a private meeting at the governor’s office before we do anything.”
The concurrent resolution passed in the Senate on a vote of 25-7. In the House it was approved 57-13 and now acts as a guide for how the rest of the federal funding will be spent.
