Lawmakers weigh ban on many flavors of vaping products

South Dakota lawmakers are considering banning many flavors of vaping products in order to curb usage among teens.

Rep. Carl Perry, an Aberdeen Republican, filed a bill in the House on Thursday that would make it illegal to sell or possess vaping flavors other than mint, menthol and tobacco. The bill, as currently written, would put a South Dakotan flavor to federal policies that ban fruit, candy, and dessert flavors from small, cartridge-based e-cigarette. The proposed law would allow mint flavors. but also apply to large, tank-based vaping devices.

“I'm trying to make it so our youth don't have as much access to vaping products,” said Perry.

He said he decided to introduce the bill after speaking with school principals from his community who described an “epidemic” of vaping use among teens. He also received help from the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society and other doctor's groups in writing the bill.

The bill has been referred to the House Health and Human Services Committee, where it would need to be approved before it could go to the full House for a vote. It would then need to clear the Senate and be signed by Gov. Kristi Noem to become law.