Lawrence County crash victim identified

A 24-year-old Sturgis woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash west of Whitewood.

The driver, Ashley Weslocky, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2020 Nissan Versa was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it went off the roadway to the right and into the ditch before hitting a tree.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

