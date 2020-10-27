 Skip to main content
Lawrence County crash victim identified
alert top story

Lawrence County crash victim identified

  • Updated
Crash Logo

A 24-year-old Sturgis woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash west of Whitewood.

The driver, Ashley Weslocky, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2020 Nissan Versa was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it went off the roadway to the right and into the ditch before hitting a tree. 

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. 

