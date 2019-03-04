A political blogger and activist from Aberdeen has sued to overturn South Dakota’s ban on out-of-state contributions to ballot-question committees.
The lawsuit describes the ban as “a blatantly unconstitutional law that criminalizes lawful political speech and trashes the United States Constitution.”
Cory Heidelberger and his ballot-question committee, SD Voice, are the plaintiffs. The attorney for the plaintiffs is Jim Leach, of Rapid City.
The lawsuit was filed Friday in the Aberdeen-based Northern Division of U.S. District Court for the District of South Dakota.
The law banning out-of-state contributions to South Dakota statewide ballot-question committees, known as Initiated Measure 24, was approved by the state’s voters in the Nov. 6 general election, 56 to 44 percent. According to the lawsuit, IM 24 made South Dakota the first state to ban such contributions.
The law bans contributions to statewide ballot committees from out-of-state residents, out-of-state political committees, and entities not filed with the secretary of state for four years preceding such contributions. Violations of the law are punishable by a civil penalty of 200 percent of the prohibited contributions.
Former South Dakota Speaker of the House Mark Mickelson put the issue to a public vote by organizing a petition drive that collected enough signatures to place the matter on statewide ballots.
The issue of out-of-state money in ballot-question campaigns became especially controversial in 2016. That year, according to a Journal analysis, a total of $11.1 million was raised by 22 committees supporting or opposing 10 statewide ballot questions. Of that amount, roughly $9.5 million — 86 percent, or nearly $9 of every $10 — came from out-of-state people and groups.
In a 2017 interview with the Journal, Mickelson predicted that his initiative would be challenged in court.
“I think we win,” he said then. “I wouldn’t be spending my time if I didn’t think it would be upheld, I assure you.”
Heidelberger’s lawsuit argues that IM 24 violates the political freedom and freedom of speech allowed by the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.
Heidelberger wrote about the lawsuit Friday on his website, Dakota Free Press.
“Money is speech, and freedom of speech applies to everyone from every state and in every state,” he wrote.
The lawsuit additionally alleges that the law violates the economic freedom allowed by the constitutional doctrine known as the Dormant Commerce Clause, and violates the Equal Protection Clause in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.
The lawsuit seeks preliminary and permanent injunctions against the enforcement of IM 24. Without such injunctions, the law would take effect on July 1.
Heidelberger’s lawsuit argues that if IM 24 is allowed to take effect as scheduled, it will unconstitutionally prohibit him and SD Voice from providing support to an initiative for which Heidelberger is circulating petitions for inclusion on the 2020 general election ballot.
The lawsuit says SD Voice has already received out-of-state money for that petition drive, but the source and amount of the money is not disclosed. The petition drive is for an initiative that would eliminate several restrictions on petition circulators, and would change other aspects of initiative and referendum requirements.
The defendants named in the lawsuit are three state officials who were elected in November: Gov. Kristi Noem, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett. None has filed a response to the lawsuit so far.