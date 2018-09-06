The lawyer for a woman accused of more than 200 violations of animal abuse and cruelty says the charges are being blown out of proportion and his client is being villainized.
"This is a whole different ballgame than it has been portrayed," said Timothy Rensch, counsel for plaintiff Marinda Parks. "They're inferring there's a morgue down there with a bunch of dogs and cats. It couldn't be further from the truth."
On Aug. 16, authorities with animal control in a 4-hour raid seized 126 animals, they said, including 32 "deceased" animals. They found feces and pools of urine and a foul smell. But investigators won't share further details, including the kind of animals found deceased. They also, Parks attorney says, are drastically overblowing the situation.
But Rensch, in a phone call Wednesday to the Journal, said the animals among the deceased could include not just goldfish but also cockroaches, meal worms, and maybe some snails.
"I can't wait till we get to discovery," said Rensch, who said he has still not seen the investigator's report or an inventory of the deceased animals.
On Tuesday, city deputy attorney Kinsley Groote stated that city ordinance doesn't consider the death of insects a violation of the two codes — cruelty to animals, and abuse and neglect. Animal control, who contracts with the city and is housed in the Humane Society of the Black Hills in southeast Rapid City, has repeatedly declined requests by the Journal to provide details on the kind of deceased animals found on the Aug. 16 raid.
"Some puppies were in a temporary enclosure in the back of the store. They climbed out and pooped on the floor — because that's what puppies do," said Rensch, explaining the day (Aug. 15) police first received a tip about potential abuse at the store and paid Parks a visit. "One got in the pond that you can see in the window and a passerby said, 'There's a puppy in the pond,' as you ought to do, so she (Parks) comes down to let in animal control and she dries off the puppy."
Rensch said animal control didn't cite her for any violation. Only later that night did they seek a warrant from a judge.
"She'd cry sometimes as these puppies were adopted as they left the store because she loved them so much," said Rensch. "She has been villainized."
Pitter Patter Pet Store had resided in the Rushmore Mall before its closing in July. Rensch said Parks grew tired of constantly performing property fixes she, not her landlords, made.
"She was having to spend so much money to fix the infrastructure of that store it made it impossible for her to be there," said Rensch.
Other allegations — that she kept an unsafe environment — are also easily explained, Parks' attorney said.
"When you're setting up a pet store, you're in the process of getting things ready. You're not ready for customers yet. So things can appear a little out of order."
Rensch stressed the string of allegations coming down on his client from social media, in part fueled by media coverage that he says has implied his client was a derelict store owner who was starving animals, has already tainted any potential jury against his client.
A week following the raid, one investigator told the Journal that the living animals seized are currently housed either at Reptile Garden or at the Humane Society. The living animals, viewed by a Journal reporter and photographer, include dogs, kittens, birds, reptiles, and a chinchilla.
A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19 before Judge Scott Bogue.