Lead-Deadwood School District using an inheritance to build a business program

Lead-Deadwood High School

Lead-Deadwood High School

 Courtesy photo

The Lead-Deadwood School District is looking to begin a high school business program launched through an inheritance from Mary Jensen, a graduate of the school district.

Superintendent Erik Person said that Jensen, a 1940s graduate from what was then Lead High School, bequeathed funds from her estate to begin business courses for male and female students in the district.

The school is now Lead-Deadwood High school.

Person said that the district had already received about $690,000 from Jensen’s estate, and then in September the sale of a house in Florida that belonged to Jensen’s daughter – also deceased – yielded about $45,000 after taxes and other expenses had been paid.

Person praised Jensen's foresight and thoughtfulness regarding the school district. He noted, too, that business courses fill an important need in the district.

“Business administration is something that’s really relevant to our kids,” he said. He added that the district doesn’t offer “a lot of coursework right now that teaches business skills.”

Person said he’s hoping to have the program running by September. He said he and other district members are considering the sorts of courses it could include, and he noted plans to hire a teacher for the program.

Person saw no obstacles to putting the funding to use. He said the program would follow the wishes Jensen outlined, and he mentioned accounting guidelines the district will follow regarding the funds.

District officials are taking care with the funding, Person said, so that it can launch the program and allow it to become established in its early stages.

“We’re developing a plan so that there will be a chunk of that money in place” for some time, he said.

Person noted that a student-operated store is slated to become part of the program.

