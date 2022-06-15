Lead man arrested for attempted homicide

A Lead man has been arrested on charges of attempted homicide after allegedly shooting another man Tuesday evening.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, 76 year old Robert Gillis was arrested after sheriff's deputies and the Lead Police Department responded to a call for a gunshot victim. When law enforcement arrived at an undisclosed address, they found a 55 year old man with gunshot wounds.

Gillis was arrested on the charges of attempted homicide and the victim was transported to Monument Health in Rapid City. The condition and the name of the victim has not been released.

The incident is being investigated by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Lead Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The sheriff's office said no additional details will be released at this time.

