Lead man identified as victim of fatal crash

A Lead man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday afternoon in an ATV crash northwest of Lead.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2016 Polaris Ranger XP ATV was westbound in a ditch south of US Highway 14A when the driver lost control. The ATV rolled over and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

James Luze Jr., the 59-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

