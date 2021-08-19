Lead man reflects on time in Afghanistan

Ron Moeller watched his son jump as a paratrooper last Tuesday. One week later, he’s watching as news unfolds from Afghanistan and hoping his son comes back alive.
“Of course, I worry but he’s smart — both of my children are brilliant — but he’s smart, he has good tactical sense which you need as a soldier,” Moeller said.
The Taliban recently pushed into Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan as the United States works to evacuate Americans and others from the war-torn country.
Moeller, a retired CIA paramilitary operations officer who spent four to five years in Afghanistan, said there are about 4,000 U.S. soldiers on the ground with 3,000 there to secure the perimeter of the airport.
He said after the perimeter is secured, it’s just a matter of time to evacuate people. However, he said they face the challenge of locating 5,000 to 10,000 Americans who could be in the airport, around Kabul or just outside the area.
“Nobody knows and there’s no plan right now to go get them because they don’t know where they’re at,” he said.
Moeller, who now lives in Lead, served as an intelligence officer between the Air Force and CIA for 38 years. He deployed for the CIA between 2002 and 2013 serving his last tour from 2012 to 2013 as a civilian senior adviser to a three star general.
He said he was in the second wave of soldiers deployed to Afghanistan in January 2002 ahead of the Army Special Forces and participated in Operation Anaconda. The operation was the largest combat operation in Afghanistan in response to 9/11.
“It was pathetic on our part,” Moeller said. “The military hadn’t quite gotten out of a peacetime mode and into a garrison mode, a wartime mode, it was interesting. It took them a while.”
Moeller also served as a Chief of Base at Bagram in 2006. He said he got to see other bases within the north and east regions of Afghanistan and travel the country.
After retiring in 2012, Moeller said he got the call to serve another tour as a senior adviser.
“One of the reasons he wanted me on his staff, I already retired, I had my career, I could afford to tell the truth, which I always did anyway,” he said. “I didn’t have to worry about my annual fitness report and my evaluation. I told some unpleasant truths.”
He said many of the Afghans he met were survivors.
“They put up with so much violence,” Moeller said. “They didn’t have any expectancy than living longer than today. Everyday was a blessing and a challenge for them.”
Moeller said the other challenge will be securing special visas for interpreters who were promised to be removed from the country. He said there hasn’t been a lot of violence against the interpreters in Kabul, but he’s heard through Arabic news sources that interpreters and their families are being executed in other cities.
“It bothers me that the U.S. government, no matter which administration, lacked the foresight and political will to do what is right,” he said. “If we don’t do this now, and we haven’t done this now, in the future, my colleagues who are still in the agency, are going to have a tough time because people are going to say, ‘You can’t keep your word,’ and that’s hard.”
Moeller said he doesn’t disagree with getting out of Afghanistan and thinks it’s long overdue, but the exit is “sort of like literally pulled out of your hindquarters.”
