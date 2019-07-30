Makayla Morrison of Lead won the top prize, $5,000 in cash, from Rapid City Area McDonald’s, in the Great Black Hills Duck Race at Sioux Park in Rapid City on Sunday.
The race, a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network, involves approximately 16,000 rubber ducks, each numbered and sponsored by a donor. Because of high water in Rapid Creek, the event was moved to dry land. Members of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology football team grabbed random ducks and ran them through an obstacle course to the finish line.
Morrison’s duck was the first to make it through the course. To mark the 30th year of the Great American Duck Race, 30 prizes were awarded. Other winners are:
2. Jessica Gaudino of Box Elder, $3,000 gift card from Big D.
3. Betty Sullivan of Rapid City, $2,500 cash from Skyline Engineering, LLC.
4. Paige Aaberg of Rapid City, $1,500 cash from Dakota Radiology.
5. Angie Russell of Box Elder, $1,000 cash from Coca-Cola.
6. Steven Annetts of Edgemont, $1,000 cash from Scull Construction Service, Inc.
7. Carol Giggee of Rapid City, $1,000 cash from US Bank.
8. Burnell Lutz of Rapid City, $1,000 merchandise certificate from Pool & Spa Center.
9. Jon and Jean Stenberg of Rapid City, $1,000 merchandise certificate from Riddle’s Jewelry.
10. William Knight of Rapid City, $1,000 cash from Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss.
11. Rebecca Hull of Rapid City, $700 cash from Med5 Federal Credit Union.
12. Renee Parker of Rapid City, $500 cash from Black Hills Community Bank.
13. Doris Schenk of Spearfish, $500 cash from Black Hills Insurance.
14. Celia Farley of Rapid City, $500 cash from US Bank.
15. Joan Fuxa of Rapid City, $500 cash from Dakota Radiology.
16. William Bishop of Rapid City, $500 travel voucher from Bursch Travel.
17. Fiona Berndt of Box Elder, $500 shopping spree from Family Fare.
18. Randy Downey III of Rapid City, $400 gift card to Claw, Antler, and Hide.
19. Karen Busch of Rapid City, $300 cash from US Bank.
20. John Barto of Rapid City, $260 cash from Ben Tubbs.
21. Tanya Naylor of Caputa, $250 cash from Dakota Radiology.
22. Laura Bentz of Rapid City, $250 cash from Dakota Radiology.
23. Jody Stock of Box Elder, $250 shopping spree from Family Fare.
24. Cathy Vallette of Rapid City, $250 shopping spree from Family Fare.
25. Christina Cole of Summerset, $250 gift card from Scheels.
26. Mandy Martinez of Rapid City, 48 ounces of ice cream per week for a year from Blue Bunny ($200 value).
27. Nate Steinken of Rapid City, Strider bike from Strider Sports International, Inc ($115 value).
28. Garrett Klotz of Rapid City, Strider bike from Strider Sports International, Inc. ($115 value).
29. Lisa Beck of Rapid City, $100 cash from Western Mailers.
30. Lisa Gallipo of Eagle Butte, $600 cash from Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss.