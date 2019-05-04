SPEARFISH | Leadercast Live 2019 will bring nine organizational health experts to one stage to teach attendees the art and science of successful team building.
Hosted by the Spearfish Chamber at Northern Hills Cinema, doors open at 8 a.m., with the pre-show at 8:30 a.m. and the first speaker taking the stage at 9 a.m. The show will run until about 3:30 p.m. Cost is $75 and tickets can be purchased at spearfishchamber.org. For more information, contact the Spearfish Chamber at 605-642-2626.