Leadership Rapid City class launches funding opportunity program

Three nonprofit organizations will have the chance to receive funding from a Leadership Rapid City project.

The 2019 class of Leadership Rapid City developed the program "Rapid City 100," which is hosted by the Black Hills Area Community Foundation.

The program was developed under the giving circle model, which brings together a group of individuals to pool their money and vote on a nonprofit they would like to support.

Three nonprofits will be selected out of those that apply to present information about their organization. Community members will then vote for which organization should receive the most money, but all three will receive some funds. There is no limit to the number of votes, and the event is open to the public.

“We feel this event will have a positive impact on those who live here and will help build futures for those who call Rapid City home,” said Michele Loobey-Gertsch, development officer at Monument Health Foundation and member of Class of 2019.

The Black Hills Area Community Foundation runs two other giving circles. The Black Hills by Choice circle has awarded more than $200,000 in grants and Southern Hills by Choice has awarded $70,500 to local nonprofits.

Applications for nonprofits will be available at bhacf.org and will be open Sept. 1 through 5 p.m. Sept. 30. The event will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Rushmore Hotel and Suites in Rapid City.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

