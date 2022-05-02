League of Women Voters offers voter tool website

Ahead of the June 7 primary election, the League of Women Voters of South Dakota offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org.

The website for election information provides South Dakota voters with simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides personalized candidate information, voter registration details, polling place locations and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.

“From ballot initiatives to important state races, it is crucial voters in South Dakota make their voices heard this election year,” said Amy Scott-Stoltz, president of LWVSD. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource that provides voters with the resources they need to make an informed vote this fall. The League of Women Voters of SD has again published our voter guide on VOTE411 as a resource for all SD voters.”

LWVSD is a nonpartisan political organization. The South Dakota League has been active since 1919 and is a well-known provider of nonpartisan voter registration events, candidate forums, legislative coffees and voter education.

VOTE411 helps millions each year — many of them young people and first-time voters — learn more about what’s on their ballot, where candidates stand on the issues, how to find their polling place and more.

“The League of Women Voters of SD is proud to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to South Dakota voters,” Scott-Stoltz said. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411.org to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on election day.”

The South Dakota partisan primary election will take place on June 7. Absentee voting is available now in-person at County Auditor’s offices, or download the Absentee Ballot Request Form from the Secretary of State’s website for mail-in voting.

The voter registration deadline for this election is May 23.

