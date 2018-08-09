Writing about your feelings regarding a loved one you lost can be therapeutic. A two-week workshop will focus on how to journal through grief and keep loved ones alive in hearts and memories.
Classes are from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 18 and Sept. 1 at On Common Ground, 610 Saint Francis St., in Rapid City. Participants should plan to attend both sessions, and cost is $30 total. Light refreshments will be served.
Thus Far is taught by Molly Barari, who has an MFA in creative writing from Wilkes University. She will provide writing prompts to help class members identify their unique life stories. To RSVP, call or text (308) 440-0047 or email mollybarari@gmail.com.